B-Town Shines Bright: Celebrities Celebrate Diwali with Joy and Style

As the nation revels in the festival of lights, Bollywood celebrities are embracing the Diwali festivities with fervor. Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, were seen at their office for a special Diwali puja on Thursday.

The 'Bhediya' star appeared dashing in a white kurta as he exited his vehicle, while Natasha dazzled in a pink kurta sharara. The couple paused to smile and pose for photographers eagerly stationed outside. Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted celebrating Diwali by visiting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor.

The couple was seen driving, with Ranbir at the wheel and Alia in the passenger seat, cradling baby Raha. Alia was stunning in a yellow suit complemented by a pink dupatta, but the moment's highlight was Ranbir and Raha donning matching beige kurtas. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra delighted her fans by posting a series of beautiful Diwali celebration photos on Instagram.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's largest festivals, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Homes are adorned with diyas, lights, and rangoli, as people exchange sweets and come together for prayers and celebrations.

