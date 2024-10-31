Laxmis of Nepali Football Shine During Tihar Celebration

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli recognized Nepal's female footballers as the 'Laxmis of Nepali Football' during the Tihar festival, aligning his accolade with the national celebrations.

The Nepal Police Canine Office in Kathmandu honoured three dogs for their contributions during Kukur Tihar, a part of the Deepawali festivities in Nepal.

Throughout the five-day festival, different animals are revered in unique cultural displays, culminating in Bhai Tika, which strengthens sibling bonds through the exchange of gifts.

