Laxmis of Nepali Football Shine During Tihar Celebration

Amidst the vibrant celebrations of Tihar, Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, hailed Nepal's female footballers as 'Laxmis of Nepali Football'. The festival highlights include celebrations like Kukur Tihar, honouring dogs, and Laxmi Puja, focusing on wealth and prosperity. Various cultural and religious practices by different communities were observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nepal

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli recognized Nepal's female footballers as the 'Laxmis of Nepali Football' during the Tihar festival, aligning his accolade with the national celebrations.

The Nepal Police Canine Office in Kathmandu honoured three dogs for their contributions during Kukur Tihar, a part of the Deepawali festivities in Nepal.

Throughout the five-day festival, different animals are revered in unique cultural displays, culminating in Bhai Tika, which strengthens sibling bonds through the exchange of gifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

