Kerala's Highest Civilian Honors: Celebrating Excellence Across Diverse Fields

The Kerala government has unveiled the 2024 Kerala Awards, the state's highest civilian accolades modeled after the esteemed Padma Awards. This year, eight recipients have been announced, including renowned writer M K Sanoo, ISRO Chairman S Somanath, and celebrated cricketer Sanju Samson, marking the prestigious recognition of their significant contributions.

Instituted in 2021, the awards are divided into three categories: Kerala Jyothi, Kerala Prabha, and Kerala Sree. These honors are announced annually around Keralappiravi, Kerala's formation day on November 1. Sanoo will receive the Kerala Jyothi for literature, while Somanath and Bhuvaneshwari will be awarded the Kerala Prabha for their achievements in science, engineering, and agriculture.

Five individuals will receive the Kerala Sree, honoring excellence in diverse fields, including art by Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, health by Dr. T K Jayakumar, calligraphy by Narayana Bhattathiri, sports by Sanju Samson, social service by Shaija Baby, and industry-commerce by V K Mathews. The rigorous selection process involves three scrutiny levels, with veterans like Adoor Gopalakrishnan on the award committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)