Delhi Defies Firecracker Ban, Air Quality Dips to New Low on Diwali

Delhi's skies were illuminated with fireworks as residents defied a firecracker ban during Diwali celebrations on Thursday. Despite government warnings, neighborhoods such as Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka echoed with the sound of bursting crackers.

By 9 pm, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 327, categorized as 'very poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. The 24-hour AQI was recorded at 328 by 4 pm, marking the worst air quality for Diwali in three years.

Authorities had earlier announced a stringent ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, with Environment Minister Gopal Rai confirming 377 teams were deployed for enforcement. However, the city's air remained shrouded in smog, impacted by local pollution and stubble-burning from nearby regions.

