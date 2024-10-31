Timeless Transformation: Hanks and Wright's Journey in 'Here'

In the upcoming film 'Here', Tom Hanks and Robin Wright take a nostalgic journey back to their 20s, portraying younger versions of their characters through advanced de-aging technology.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, reunites the star duo from 'Forrest Gump' in this captivating family narrative titled 'Here'.

Set to hit theaters after its premiere at AFI Fest, the Sony Pictures drama tells a compelling generational story about bonds and the unique place they call home.

