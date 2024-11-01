Left Menu

Kannada Star Darshan Hospitalized Amid Murder Case Controversy

Kannada actor Darshan has been hospitalized at BGS Hospital in Kengeri due to severe back and leg pain. Granted interim bail over a murder case involving Renuka Swamy, fans anxiously gathered to support him. Awaiting test results, Darshan will remain under medical observation for two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:39 IST
Kannada Star Darshan Hospitalized Amid Murder Case Controversy
Actor Darshan, BGS Hospital (Photo/Instagram//@dasadarshan, ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film star Darshan, embroiled in a murder investigation linked to the Renuka Swamy case, has been admitted to BGS Hospital in Kengeri, suffering from significant back and leg discomfort. Demonstrating their unwavering support, a crowd of fans assembled outside the hospital on Friday.

Providing updates on the actor's condition, Dr. Naveen, a neurosurgeon attending to Darshan, revealed that the actor is currently experiencing acute pain, particularly in his left leg, and has a marked decrease in sensation. Diagnostic tests, including blood work and an MRI scan, are underway, with results expected within 48 hours.

Dr. Naveen confirmed Darshan's stay in the hospital for at least the next two days to allow for comprehensive testing and treatment. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty had previously granted interim bail to the actor, allowing for necessary medical procedures, including surgery, and instructed him to surrender his passport to the trial court. The court also mandated regular medical updates following treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024