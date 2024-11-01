Kannada Star Darshan Hospitalized Amid Murder Case Controversy

Kannada film star Darshan, embroiled in a murder investigation linked to the Renuka Swamy case, has been admitted to BGS Hospital in Kengeri, suffering from significant back and leg discomfort. Demonstrating their unwavering support, a crowd of fans assembled outside the hospital on Friday.

Providing updates on the actor's condition, Dr. Naveen, a neurosurgeon attending to Darshan, revealed that the actor is currently experiencing acute pain, particularly in his left leg, and has a marked decrease in sensation. Diagnostic tests, including blood work and an MRI scan, are underway, with results expected within 48 hours.

Dr. Naveen confirmed Darshan's stay in the hospital for at least the next two days to allow for comprehensive testing and treatment. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty had previously granted interim bail to the actor, allowing for necessary medical procedures, including surgery, and instructed him to surrender his passport to the trial court. The court also mandated regular medical updates following treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)