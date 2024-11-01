Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Kallada River: A Stark Warning Ignored

A 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man drowned in Kerala's Kallada River after ignoring local warnings about deep waters. The accident occurred near Enath when a group from Tamil Nadu stopped for a swim. Fire and Rescue officers quickly retrieved the bodies, planned for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:53 IST
Tragic Drownings in Kallada River: A Stark Warning Ignored
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, lost their lives in Kerala's Kallada River on Friday. The incident unfolded near the Enath area around 12:30 PM, as a group of 13 people en route to Beemapally decided to take a swim in the river.

Despite warnings from local residents regarding the perilous depth of the water, the group ventured into the river at an alternate location close to Mandapam Kadavu bathing ghat. This disregard for local advice resulted in the unfortunate drowning of Muhammed Swolin, aged 12, and Ajmal, aged 20.

Swift action from the Adoor Fire Station team led to the recovery of the bodies from Kolassery bathing ghat within 15 minutes of the call, despite strong river currents. The bodies were prepared for handover to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024