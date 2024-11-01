Tragic Drownings in Kallada River: A Stark Warning Ignored

In a tragic turn of events, a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, lost their lives in Kerala's Kallada River on Friday. The incident unfolded near the Enath area around 12:30 PM, as a group of 13 people en route to Beemapally decided to take a swim in the river.

Despite warnings from local residents regarding the perilous depth of the water, the group ventured into the river at an alternate location close to Mandapam Kadavu bathing ghat. This disregard for local advice resulted in the unfortunate drowning of Muhammed Swolin, aged 12, and Ajmal, aged 20.

Swift action from the Adoor Fire Station team led to the recovery of the bodies from Kolassery bathing ghat within 15 minutes of the call, despite strong river currents. The bodies were prepared for handover to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)