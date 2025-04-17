Left Menu

NIA Charges Five in Coimbatore Bombing Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five individuals for their involvement in the ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb explosion of 2022. The charges include terror financing linked to the attack on a Hindu temple. This brings the total accused to seventeen in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:09 IST
NIA Charges Five in Coimbatore Bombing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb attack by filing a fresh chargesheet against five individuals. This development, announced on Thursday, highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle terror links following the 2022 explosion.

The five accused—Sheikh Hidayathullah, Umar Faaruq, Pavas Rahman, Sharan Mariappan, and Aboo Hanifa—face charges related to terror financing and involvement in the conspiracy. The NIA's extensive investigation reveals that these figures played active roles in an elaborate scheme that funded the attack on the Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Hindu temple via fraudulent Covid vaccine certificates.

Accused orchestrated meetings in high-security zones, including Viyyur prison, to avenge the incarceration of a key leader, Mohammed Azharuddin, apprehended in 2019. The suicide bomber responsible, Jamesha Mubeen, had extremist links, pledging allegiance to ISIS before executing the attack that claimed his life in October 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025