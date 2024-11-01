Left Menu

Tim Walz's Diwali Outreach: A Strategic Move in Pennsylvania Battleground

US Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz attended a Diwali celebration at a Hindu temple in Pennsylvania to connect with Indian-Americans in this key battleground state. He emphasized the political significance of the Indian-American community and endorsed Kamala Harris's victory in the upcoming presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz made a significant appearance at a Diwali celebration in Pennsylvania, underscoring the influential political role of the Indian-American community in this crucial battleground state.

During the event at the Bharatiya temple in Montgomery County, Walz highlighted the growing political influence of the Indian-American community and encouraged them to save energy to celebrate Kamala Harris's anticipated victory next week. Walz's presence drew considerable appreciation from Indian community leaders, emphasizing the community's vital role in the upcoming election.

The gathering saw Walz lighting a 'diya', engaging in cultural exchanges, and delivering a message on diversity as a strength of the United States, subtly contrasting with Donald Trump's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

