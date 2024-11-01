Tim Walz's Diwali Outreach: A Strategic Move in Pennsylvania Battleground
US Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz attended a Diwali celebration at a Hindu temple in Pennsylvania to connect with Indian-Americans in this key battleground state. He emphasized the political significance of the Indian-American community and endorsed Kamala Harris's victory in the upcoming presidential election.
- Country:
- United States
US Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz made a significant appearance at a Diwali celebration in Pennsylvania, underscoring the influential political role of the Indian-American community in this crucial battleground state.
During the event at the Bharatiya temple in Montgomery County, Walz highlighted the growing political influence of the Indian-American community and encouraged them to save energy to celebrate Kamala Harris's anticipated victory next week. Walz's presence drew considerable appreciation from Indian community leaders, emphasizing the community's vital role in the upcoming election.
The gathering saw Walz lighting a 'diya', engaging in cultural exchanges, and delivering a message on diversity as a strength of the United States, subtly contrasting with Donald Trump's immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Beats Propel Kamala Harris' Campaign Among South Asian Voters
Kamala Harris Teams Up with the Obamas for Dynamic Campaign Push
Barnier and Tajani Forge New Era in EU Immigration Policy
Lebanese-Americans Endorse Kamala Harris Amid Middle East Conflict
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Intensify Campaign Efforts Ahead of Election Day