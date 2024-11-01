Tim Walz's Diwali Outreach: A Strategic Move in Pennsylvania Battleground

US Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz made a significant appearance at a Diwali celebration in Pennsylvania, underscoring the influential political role of the Indian-American community in this crucial battleground state.

During the event at the Bharatiya temple in Montgomery County, Walz highlighted the growing political influence of the Indian-American community and encouraged them to save energy to celebrate Kamala Harris's anticipated victory next week. Walz's presence drew considerable appreciation from Indian community leaders, emphasizing the community's vital role in the upcoming election.

The gathering saw Walz lighting a 'diya', engaging in cultural exchanges, and delivering a message on diversity as a strength of the United States, subtly contrasting with Donald Trump's immigration policies.

