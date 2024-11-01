Cross-Border Bonds: Diwali Celebration Welcomes Pakistan's Kanju
Pakistan's former state minister, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, attended Diwali festivities organized by the Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana, India. The event honored INLD's elected MLAs, Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal, marking a gesture of cross-border camaraderie among political families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:38 IST
- India
In a significant gesture of cross-border solidarity, Pakistan's former Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, attended a Diwali event organized by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana.
The celebration took place in the village of Chautala in Sirsa district, honoring INLD's newly elected MLAs, Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal.
Kanju, who hailed from Lodhran in Pakistan, expressed his congratulations to the young politicians, highlighting the long-standing friendships between their families and their mutual support despite international borders.
