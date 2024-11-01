Cross-Border Bonds: Diwali Celebration Welcomes Pakistan's Kanju

In a significant gesture of cross-border solidarity, Pakistan's former Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, attended a Diwali event organized by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana.

The celebration took place in the village of Chautala in Sirsa district, honoring INLD's newly elected MLAs, Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal.

Kanju, who hailed from Lodhran in Pakistan, expressed his congratulations to the young politicians, highlighting the long-standing friendships between their families and their mutual support despite international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)