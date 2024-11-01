Brat: The Word Empowering Global Rebellion

The word 'brat' underwent a significant transformation in 2024, as it was chosen as Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year. Defined now as embodying a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude, 'brat' has ascended from its original meaning as a sleight against unruly children to a term capturing the zeitgeist.

This cultural shift was spearheaded by the influence of English singer-songwriter Charli XCX, who titled her album 'Brat,' and subsequently saw the term flourish globally, even making headlines in the US political realm. The 'brat summer' became synonymous with a lifestyle, further exemplified when Charli XCX roped in Democratic candidate Kamala Harris into the concept, enhancing its political resonance.

The redefinition of 'brat,' as discussed by author David Shariatmadari, mirrors a broader societal acceptance of self-expression and rebelliousness that characterizes 2024. The lexicon has shifted, driven notably by the younger generations, who have popularized terms like 'brainrot' and 'looksmaxxing', reflecting the diverse cultural landscape of today.

