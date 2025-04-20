Congress and AAP Criticize BJP's Stand on Judicial Remarks

In a heated exchange over remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the Supreme Court, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing criticism on Sunday, pointing out what he described as an erosion of democratic principles by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing the controversy, Tiwari asserted to ANI that Dubey's comments transgressed all bounds of decency and reflected the BJP's alleged disregard for democratic foundations. He criticized the pattern where opposition voices were stifled in legislative assemblies, highlighting worries over the judiciary being targeted similarly.

The BJP, however, quickly distanced itself from Dubey's contentious statements, with National President JP Nadda affirming the party's respect for judicial authority. Nadda emphasized that the BJP does not endorse such viewpoints and has instructed members to refrain from future derogatory commentary on the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)