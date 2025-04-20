ATC Denies Bail to PTI Leaders Amidst Legal Scrutiny

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has refused bail for 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers involved in protest-related cases from 2023. The ruling, delivered by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, highlights non-compliance with court protocols as a key reason for the decision.

Noteworthy figures among the denied applicants include former provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mashal Yousafzai, and Seemabia Tahir. These individuals have been embroiled in multiple legal challenges, with their absences from court proceedings cited as a major factor in the rejection of their bail requests.

The court's decision emphasizes the importance of accountability, denying bail to several other PTI affiliates. Prosecutor Zaheer Shah indicated that the accused had been exploiting interim bail to delay proceedings, in breach of legal requirements, thereby obstructing investigative progress.

