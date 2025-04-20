Left Menu

Key Suspects Nabbed in Seelampur Murder Case: Seven Held

Three primary suspects, Zikra, Sahil, and Dilshad, have been arrested in the Seelampur murder case involving a 17-year-old. The Delhi Police have detained a total of seven individuals. The investigation continues, while political and public scrutiny rise amid claims of justice being obstructed by authorities.

Key Suspects Nabbed in Seelampur Murder Case: Seven Held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three central figures allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur have been apprehended by Delhi Police, as per a statement released on Sunday. A total of seven people currently remain in custody in connection with this case.

Zikra, dubbed 'Lady Don', along with her cousin Sahil and Dilshad, have been identified as key accused. According to authorities, the motive behind the crime stems from an alleged attack on Sahil in November of the previous year, believed to be orchestrated by friends of the victim, Kunal.

As the investigation progresses, political tensions rise with criticism directed at the BJP government over worsening law and order. The victim's mother has expressed dissatisfaction with the police efforts, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assures that justice will prevail in Kunal's murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

