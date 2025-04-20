Key Suspects Nabbed in Seelampur Murder Case: Seven Held

Three central figures allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur have been apprehended by Delhi Police, as per a statement released on Sunday. A total of seven people currently remain in custody in connection with this case.

Zikra, dubbed 'Lady Don', along with her cousin Sahil and Dilshad, have been identified as key accused. According to authorities, the motive behind the crime stems from an alleged attack on Sahil in November of the previous year, believed to be orchestrated by friends of the victim, Kunal.

As the investigation progresses, political tensions rise with criticism directed at the BJP government over worsening law and order. The victim's mother has expressed dissatisfaction with the police efforts, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assures that justice will prevail in Kunal's murder case.

