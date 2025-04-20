Union Minister Responds as Hailstorms and Landslides Strike Udhampur

Union Minister and BJP MP Jitendra Singh reported three fatalities and property losses due to devastating hailstorms and landslides in Udhampur. Addressing the media, Singh stated that relief efforts are underway, with the National Highway 44 remaining inaccessible due to immense weather disruptions.

Singh highlighted the immediate response by district officials, applauding their efforts in mitigating further losses. He emphasized that comprehensive relief, including financial aid, is being extended to the victims, urging the population not to panic amid the chaos.

The region has seen repeated natural calamities, with a recent windstorm causing additional structural damage, uprooted trees, traffic disturbances, and power outages. Local authorities continue to assess the full impact while residents brace for recovery.

