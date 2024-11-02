Maui Surfer Severely Injured in Shark Encounter

A 61-year-old surfer's encounter with a shark off Maui's Waiehu Beach Park turned perilous, resulting in the loss of his leg, authorities revealed on Friday.

Emergency responders acted swiftly to control the bleeding using tourniquets before transporting the critically injured man to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Alert and conscious, the victim received medical care promptly.

In the wake of this incident, officials closed the beach park, urging the public to avoid the waters for a mile in each direction. Rescue teams are monitoring the area with drones and watercraft, while state officials have erected shark warning signs as a precautionary measure.

