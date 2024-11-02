Left Menu

Illuminating America: Diwali's Cultural Tapestry

Diwali, celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, serves as a reminder of the cultural richness South Asian Americans bring to the United States. Marking 10 years of celebrations at the State Department, Secretary Blinken highlighted the festival's core message of light overcoming darkness through compassion and curiosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 07:26 IST
Secretary of State Tony Blinken underscored the cultural contributions of South Asian Americans as he celebrated the festival of Diwali, hosting members from both the diplomatic and Indian-American communities at the State Department.

Diwali, emphasizing the triumph of light over darkness and compassion over ignorance, was recognized as a reminder of the diverse strength South Asians contribute to America, illustrated by leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

The tradition of celebrating Diwali at the State Department began a decade ago, evolving into an annual event. This year's festivities coincide with Halloween, inspiring 'Diwalloween' celebrations across the nation, reflecting the festival's enduring influence and vibrant customs.

