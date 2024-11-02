Illuminating America: Diwali's Cultural Tapestry

Secretary of State Tony Blinken underscored the cultural contributions of South Asian Americans as he celebrated the festival of Diwali, hosting members from both the diplomatic and Indian-American communities at the State Department.

Diwali, emphasizing the triumph of light over darkness and compassion over ignorance, was recognized as a reminder of the diverse strength South Asians contribute to America, illustrated by leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

The tradition of celebrating Diwali at the State Department began a decade ago, evolving into an annual event. This year's festivities coincide with Halloween, inspiring 'Diwalloween' celebrations across the nation, reflecting the festival's enduring influence and vibrant customs.

