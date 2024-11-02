Historic Inclusion: UN Embraces Indigenous Voice in Biodiversity Talks

In a groundbreaking development, late Friday at the COP16 summit in Colombia, UN delegates reached a consensus to integrate Indigenous peoples into future discussions on biodiversity conservation.

This decision, emerging from the conference aimed at following up on the 2022 Montreal accord, ensures Indigenous voices will play a pivotal role in achieving the outlined goals, such as preserving 30% of the planet's ecosystems by 2030.

The inclusion is seen as a historic step that addresses a long-standing gap in the Convention on Biological Diversity, although the financial commitments remain significantly inadequate to reverse the alarming global biodiversity decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)