Left Menu

Historic Inclusion: UN Embraces Indigenous Voice in Biodiversity Talks

At the COP16 conference in Colombia, UN delegates agreed to include Indigenous peoples in future nature conservation talks. The decision, hailed as historic, acknowledges Indigenous knowledge's critical role in protecting biodiversity. Despite the milestone, funding pledges remain insufficient to tackle global biodiversity decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cali | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:55 IST
Historic Inclusion: UN Embraces Indigenous Voice in Biodiversity Talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a groundbreaking development, late Friday at the COP16 summit in Colombia, UN delegates reached a consensus to integrate Indigenous peoples into future discussions on biodiversity conservation.

This decision, emerging from the conference aimed at following up on the 2022 Montreal accord, ensures Indigenous voices will play a pivotal role in achieving the outlined goals, such as preserving 30% of the planet's ecosystems by 2030.

The inclusion is seen as a historic step that addresses a long-standing gap in the Convention on Biological Diversity, although the financial commitments remain significantly inadequate to reverse the alarming global biodiversity decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024