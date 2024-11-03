Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Battle over 'Thinking Out Loud'

In a notable legal victory, Ed Sheeran, alongside his partners Warner Music and Sony Music Publishing, emerged successful in a copyright infringement case concerning his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

The U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday that the song did not illegally copy Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic, 'Let's Get It On'—a claim brought forth by Structured Asset Sales, the rights holder of the Gaye song.

The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan affirmed the decision of a lower court, dismissing the lawsuit initially filed against Sheeran and his collaborators. This decision upholds and reinforces the previous judgment in favor of the singer.

(With inputs from agencies.)