Demi Moore to Receive Career Tribute at French Cinematheque

Hollywood star Demi Moore is set to be honored with a career tribute at the French Cinematheque in Paris. The event, co-hosted by Mubi and other film distributors, will feature a retrospective of Moore's films, including 'The Substance', which has garnered significant attention and accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:37 IST
Hollywood icon Demi Moore is poised to receive a prestigious career tribute at the French Cinematheque in Paris, signaling her enduring impact on the film industry. The honor coincides with the anticipated release of her latest project, 'The Substance', directed by Coralie Fargeat.

The tribute will take place on November 5, prior to the movie's local debut. The French Cinematheque, along with partners Mubi, Metropolitan, and international distributors, will spotlight Moore's illustrious career through a series of film screenings, including her celebrated performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in 'The Substance'.

Aside from the screening of 'The Substance', a retrospective of Moore's iconic films such as 'GI Jane' and 'Ghost' will be shown. The day will be capped with a masterclass delivered by Moore and an homage celebrating her contributions to cinema.

