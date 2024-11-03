Left Menu

Celebrating Medical Excellence: The Life and Work of Dr. J S Titiyal

A new documentary, 'The Mountain Man', highlights the life of Dr. J S Titiyal, Chief of the AIIMS Dr. R. P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences. Produced by Mankind Pharma, the film showcases Titiyal's inspiring journey from a village in Uttarakhand to becoming a pioneering eye surgeon at AIIMS, Delhi.

Updated: 03-11-2024 15:15 IST
In a remarkable tribute to medical achievement, the documentary 'The Mountain Man', was unveiled on Saturday. It celebrates the extraordinary life of Dr. J S Titiyal, a pioneering ophthalmologist and the Chief of the AIIMS Dr. R. P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences.

Produced by Mankind Pharma as part of their 'White Coat Legends' series, the documentary narrates Dr. Titiyal's journey from his modest roots in Uttarakhand to his esteemed position at AIIMS, Delhi. His path through the prestigious medical institution as a student and later as an influential teacher and eye surgeon forms the central theme.

The film screening, held at the Hyatt Regency, also honored Dr. Titiyal's family for their unwavering support. Known for performing the first live corneal surgery in India, Dr. Titiyal has received accolades such as the Padma Shri and treated figures like the Dalai Lama, former PM Manmohan Singh, and Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

