Sidharth Malhotra Reflects on Seven Years of 'Ittefaq'

As the film 'Ittefaq' marks seven years since its debut, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared his reflections on portraying a negative character, describing it as a challenging departure from his comfort zone. He acknowledged the milestone with an Instagram story reposting a fan's homage.

Malhotra expressed, 'Loved playing the unique and complex role of Vikram Sethi! Stepping into a negative character was challenging, fun, and out of my comfort zone. Big thanks to the team for making it happen! Celebrating all the memories #7yearsofittefaq.' The modern version of 'Ittefaq', originally a 1979 film starring Rajesh Khanna, was directed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of the original producer BR Chopra.

The narrative of the film centers around a gripping murder mystery, with Akshaye Khanna starring as the police officer who unravels a double murder case involving two main suspects who are also the only witnesses. The film was a joint production venture by industry stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, released on November 3, 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)