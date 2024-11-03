Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra Reflects on Seven Years of 'Ittefaq'

'Ittefaq', the remake of a 1979 murder mystery, celebrates seven years since its release. Sidharth Malhotra reminisces about playing a negative role, expressing gratitude to the team. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, it starred Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role and Sidharth's unique performance.

As the film 'Ittefaq' marks seven years since its debut, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared his reflections on portraying a negative character, describing it as a challenging departure from his comfort zone. He acknowledged the milestone with an Instagram story reposting a fan's homage.

Malhotra expressed, 'Loved playing the unique and complex role of Vikram Sethi! Stepping into a negative character was challenging, fun, and out of my comfort zone. Big thanks to the team for making it happen! Celebrating all the memories #7yearsofittefaq.' The modern version of 'Ittefaq', originally a 1979 film starring Rajesh Khanna, was directed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of the original producer BR Chopra.

The narrative of the film centers around a gripping murder mystery, with Akshaye Khanna starring as the police officer who unravels a double murder case involving two main suspects who are also the only witnesses. The film was a joint production venture by industry stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, released on November 3, 2017.

