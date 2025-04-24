WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to Headline Star-Studded Entertainment Summit

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate audiences as he headlines the first-ever World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025, as reported by Variety. He will participate in a session titled "The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler," moderated by Karan Johar.

The summit, held in Mumbai, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy delivering a keynote on the creative synergy between the U.K. and India. Luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Hema Malini will participate in a panel conversation led by actor Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan will engage in various sessions, including a solo masterclass and discussions on India's global cinema role. Renowned figures like Alia Bhatt and S.S. Rajamouli will also feature, with sessions on OTT, animation, and women in media highlighting the diverse four-day lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)