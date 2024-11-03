Left Menu

Revered Dips: Yam Dwitiyaa Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan

On Yam Dwitiyaa, thousands of devotees gathered at the Yamuna river in Mathura and Vrindavan for a holy dip. This festival, linked to the legend of siblings and Lord Yamraj, saw significant participation across various ghats. The event is associated with the Bhai Dooj festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 'Yam Dwitiyaa', more than two lakh devotees flocked to the Yamuna river in Mathura and Vrindavan for a sacred dip, as reported by officials.

People of various ages participated in this festival, coinciding with Bhai Dooj, to honor a legend involving Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, confirmed the massive turnout at the river.

Participants from all over, including siblings from Gorakhpur and Agra, described their experiences as spiritually fulfilling. Most devotees took their holy dip at Vishram Ghat, followed by visits to the Dharmraj temple, underscoring the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

