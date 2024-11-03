Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart's Humorous Exchange: Not-So-Funny Revelations

In an amusing twist, actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to Martha Stewart's recent comments about his off-screen demeanor. Stewart, while on the Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, claimed that Reynolds isn't as humorous in real life, citing his serious nature during her conversation with Bilt CEO Ankur Jain.

Stewart, who is neighbors with Reynolds, explained her perception, stating, "He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't naturally funny." This sparked a lighthearted exchange after the Hollywood Reporter shared her remarks, prompting Reynolds to respond on social media.

Reynolds, taking the comments in stride, humorously disagreed, jesting about Stewart's unexpected agility. Meanwhile, Stewart continues to promote her new cookbook and has just premiered a documentary titled 'Martha' on Netflix.

