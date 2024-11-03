Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart's Humorous Exchange: Not-So-Funny Revelations
Ryan Reynolds humorously responds to Martha Stewart's remark about him being 'very serious' and 'not so funny' in real life. Stewart made these comments while promoting her latest cookbook and documentary.
- Country:
- United States
In an amusing twist, actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to Martha Stewart's recent comments about his off-screen demeanor. Stewart, while on the Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, claimed that Reynolds isn't as humorous in real life, citing his serious nature during her conversation with Bilt CEO Ankur Jain.
Stewart, who is neighbors with Reynolds, explained her perception, stating, "He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't naturally funny." This sparked a lighthearted exchange after the Hollywood Reporter shared her remarks, prompting Reynolds to respond on social media.
Reynolds, taking the comments in stride, humorously disagreed, jesting about Stewart's unexpected agility. Meanwhile, Stewart continues to promote her new cookbook and has just premiered a documentary titled 'Martha' on Netflix.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Martha Stewart
- funny
- comments
- Hollywood
- actor
- serious
- cookbook
- documentary
- Netflix
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory on Delhi's Nangloi-Najafgarh Road
Supreme Court Extends Actor Siddique's Arrest Protection Amid Ongoing Investigation
Lula Resilient After Serious Head Injury: A High-Stakes Recovery
Kerala Police Raise Concerns Over Actor's Interim Bail in Rape Case
India-Spain Strengthen Ties with Inauguration of Tata-Airbus Factory