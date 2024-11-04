Left Menu

Lady Gaga Headlines Star-Studded Rally in Pennsylvania for Harris' Campaign

Lady Gaga headlines a rally in Pennsylvania alongside Kamala Harris on Election Eve as part of a major 'Get Out The Vote' campaign. The event features performances by numerous artists and marks Harris' historical presidential bid against Donald Trump in the upcoming US elections.

Lady Gaga (Image source: Instagram/ @ladygaga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-stakes Election Eve event, Lady Gaga is set to headline a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. This rally marks the last phase of Harris and Tim Walz's campaign, focusing on energizing voters.

The Philadelphia stage will spotlight renowned artists, including DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more. Oprah Winfrey is also slated to make a speech, underscoring the significance of the event.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will host D-Nice, Katy Perry, and Andra Day. Harris faces a close contest with former President Donald Trump, both capturing 48% in a recent NY Times and Siena College poll, highlighting the razor-thin margin as Election Day approaches on November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

