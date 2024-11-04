Left Menu

Texas Lights Up: Diwali Celebrations Make Historic Debut

Texas celebrated Diwali 2024 with historic events like Houston's first City Hall celebration and fireworks in Harris County. Organized by Indian Consul General D.C. Manjunath, these events highlighted Diwali's themes of unity and joy. Houston's celebration featured traditional dance, prominent attendees, and City Hall lit in India's colors.

Updated: 04-11-2024 13:34 IST
In an unprecedented move, Texas celebrated Diwali 2024 with historic firsts, including sanctioned fireworks in Houston and Harris County, along with Houston's City Hall hosting its inaugural Diwali celebration. Organized by Consul General of India D.C. Manjunath, these festivities spotlighted the festival's core themes of unity, joy, and cultural pride throughout the state.

The Diwali tradition was upheld at the Governor's Mansion in Austin, where Governor Greg Abbott hosted an event celebrating hope and inclusivity. Governor Abbott commended Consul General Manjunath's efforts in fostering connections between Texas and the Indo-American community, stating, "Diwali is more than a festival; it's a reminder of the light that unites us all." Houston marked its first City Hall Diwali with Mayor John Whitmire hosting community members and honoring the festival's significance.

The event was adorned with vibrant Indian dance performances, leaving a significant cultural impact. Notable attendees included Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Congressman Al Green, among others. Later, City Hall lit up in India's national colors, symbolizing unity and the spirit of Diwali. Mayor Whitmire expressed pride in hosting the inaugural City Hall Diwali reception, while celebrations continued in San Antonio, led by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, highlighting San Antonio's dedication to cultural diversity and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

