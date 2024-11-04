Soaring Heights: Women Lead India's Aviation Sector

In a significant discussion at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the vital contributions of women in India's civil aviation sector. She met with accomplished women from the industry, emphasizing the necessity of increasing female participation and ensuring equal opportunities in aviation.

President Murmu pointed out how the lack of family support can hinder women, even those with higher education, from achieving their dreams. She urged female leaders in aviation to become mentors and support other women in pursuing their career aspirations.

Highlighting notable statistics, Murmu mentioned that 15% of Air Traffic Controllers, 11% of flight dispatchers, and 9% of aerospace engineers are women. Additionally, 18% of new commercial pilots are female. The president praised initiatives that boost women’s progress in aviation, celebrating their innovation and courage.

