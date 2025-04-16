Haryana's Commitment to Education Quality and Equal Opportunities

Haryana's education minister Mahipal Dhanda has vowed to elevate the quality of education in government schools, aiming for improved facilities and exceeding last year's admissions numbers by April's end. This surge in enrolment figures highlights the increasing trust parents are placing in the state's educational institutions.

The minister underscored the mandatory provision under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which requires private schools to allocate 25% of their class 1 seats for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. A significant 70% of private institutions have already adhered to this requirement, but the remaining 30% face stringent actions for any further delays.

In a recent departmental meeting, Dhanda instructed officials to enforce compliance, warning that schools failing to meet these standards risk losing their recognition. He also announced that government school students will receive direct funds for uniforms and free textbooks by April, ensuring no additional financial burden on parents for educational resources.

