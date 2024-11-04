Kim Kardashian Steals Spotlight with Iconic Royal Pendant at LACMA Gala

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian made headlines at the LACMA Art + Film Gala recently with her striking ensemble. She wore a Gucci gown complemented by a classic cream cape, capturing the attention of many attendees.

The standout element of her outfit was the Atallah Cross Necklace, a historic piece previously worn by Princess Diana. The necklace, featuring square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds, was created by court jeweller Garrard in 1920. Kardashian purchased the pendant at Sotheby's Royal and Noble auction for $197,453, as reported by People.

The gala, which honored artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, saw a star-studded guest list including Kaia Gerber, Blake Lively, and Andrew Garfield, among others. Kardashian also turned heads at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, showcasing her glamorous style on Instagram. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)