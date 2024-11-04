Left Menu

Kim Kardashian Steals Spotlight with Iconic Royal Pendant at LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian dazzled at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in a Gucci gown accessorized with an iconic Atallah Cross Necklace once worn by Princess Diana, acquired for nearly $200,000 at a Sotheby's auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:07 IST
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram/ @kimkardashian). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian made headlines at the LACMA Art + Film Gala recently with her striking ensemble. She wore a Gucci gown complemented by a classic cream cape, capturing the attention of many attendees.

The standout element of her outfit was the Atallah Cross Necklace, a historic piece previously worn by Princess Diana. The necklace, featuring square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds, was created by court jeweller Garrard in 1920. Kardashian purchased the pendant at Sotheby's Royal and Noble auction for $197,453, as reported by People.

The gala, which honored artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, saw a star-studded guest list including Kaia Gerber, Blake Lively, and Andrew Garfield, among others. Kardashian also turned heads at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, showcasing her glamorous style on Instagram. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

