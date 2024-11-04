Centenary Celebration of Cinema Legends at IFFI 2023

The upcoming 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will celebrate the centenary of Indian cinema icons Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi. The festival promises restored versions of their classics over its nine-day course, starting from November 20.

In addition to screenings, this year's IFFI will dedicate specific days to each legend, including panel discussions and conversations featuring esteemed guests and family members. These sessions aim to offer unique insights into the personal and professional lives of the celebrated cinema figures.

Among various festivities, a special 'My Stamp' will be unveiled in honor of these icons. Attendees can also enjoy a curated exhibition of memorabilia and a showcase of iconic songs from the legends' careers. The festival will run until November 28, concluding a significant tribute to India's cinematic heritage.

