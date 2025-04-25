Pakistan's Past and Present: Admitting 'Dirty Work' for the West

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has openly acknowledged the nation's controversial history of backing and training terrorist groups at the behest of Western allies, labeling these actions as 'dirty work.' In a candid interview with Sky News' Yalda Hakim, Asif admitted the costly mistakes that have weighed heavily on Pakistan.

The minister reflected on the nation's past involvement in major conflicts such as the Soviet-Afghan War and post-9/11 interventions, highlighting that these strategic choices had long-lasting negative effects. He stressed that Pakistan was manipulated as a proxy, leading to regrettable consequences on the global stage.

Addressing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Asif countered allegations against Pakistan, underscoring that organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba no longer operate within its borders. Asif underlined Pakistan's readiness to respond proportionately to any escalation, vowing a calibrated reaction to provocation from neighboring India.

(With inputs from agencies.)