Left Menu

Pakistan's Past and Present: Admitting 'Dirty Work' for the West

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, has admitted to the country's history of supporting terrorist organizations for Western interests, describing it as 'dirty work.' He acknowledged the mistakes of the past and how Pakistan suffered from these actions. Asif emphasized that such policies were errors that impacted the nation significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:22 IST
Pakistan's Past and Present: Admitting 'Dirty Work' for the West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has openly acknowledged the nation's controversial history of backing and training terrorist groups at the behest of Western allies, labeling these actions as 'dirty work.' In a candid interview with Sky News' Yalda Hakim, Asif admitted the costly mistakes that have weighed heavily on Pakistan.

The minister reflected on the nation's past involvement in major conflicts such as the Soviet-Afghan War and post-9/11 interventions, highlighting that these strategic choices had long-lasting negative effects. He stressed that Pakistan was manipulated as a proxy, leading to regrettable consequences on the global stage.

Addressing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Asif countered allegations against Pakistan, underscoring that organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba no longer operate within its borders. Asif underlined Pakistan's readiness to respond proportionately to any escalation, vowing a calibrated reaction to provocation from neighboring India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025