Dramatic Diwali Rescues: Lifeguards Save 51 from Goa's Treacherous Waters

During the bustling Diwali weekend, lifeguards rescued 51 individuals from drowning across Goa's beaches. This included a potential suicide attempt by a teen, and a water sports operator after a capsizing incident. The rescues also involved multiple operations at various popular beaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:46 IST
Dramatic Diwali Rescues: Lifeguards Save 51 from Goa's Treacherous Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lifeguards in Goa were kept busy over the Diwali weekend, saving 51 people from potential drowning incidents across the state's popular beaches, according to a statement from a government-appointed agency on Monday.

A 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was among those rescued, after walking into the waters off Patnem beach in a suspected suicide attempt. His life was saved by lifeguards with the use of a jet ski.

In another incident, a water sports operator at Majorda beach was rescued after his boat capsized amid turbulent conditions. The weekend's rescues, covering locales like Majorda, Calangute, and Baga beaches, highlighted the dangers facing thousands who gathered along Goa's coastlines during this festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

