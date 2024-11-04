Dramatic Diwali Rescues: Lifeguards Save 51 from Goa's Treacherous Waters

Lifeguards in Goa were kept busy over the Diwali weekend, saving 51 people from potential drowning incidents across the state's popular beaches, according to a statement from a government-appointed agency on Monday.

A 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was among those rescued, after walking into the waters off Patnem beach in a suspected suicide attempt. His life was saved by lifeguards with the use of a jet ski.

In another incident, a water sports operator at Majorda beach was rescued after his boat capsized amid turbulent conditions. The weekend's rescues, covering locales like Majorda, Calangute, and Baga beaches, highlighted the dangers facing thousands who gathered along Goa's coastlines during this festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)