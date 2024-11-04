Left Menu

Delhi's Chhath Celebrations: A Political Tug-of-War

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP and the Delhi Development Authority for obstructing Chhath festival preparations, accusing them of having an anti-Purvanchal mentality. She highlighted the AAP government's efforts over the past decade to enhance the festival's celebrations across the city, marking it a significant event for the Purvanchali community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Monday, accusing the party of hindering Chhath festivities in the capital, a move she labeled as 'anti-Purvanchal.'

The accusations extend to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which she claims, is obstructing preparations in a South Delhi locality, despite the festival's importance to the Purvanchali community.

Atishi highlighted the AAP government's decade-long commitment to the festival, boasting a dramatic increase in Chhath ghat sites from 60 to over 1,000, ensuring widespread worship across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

