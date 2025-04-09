BJD's Internal Rift: Patnaik Defends VK Pandian Amid Waqf Bill Controversy
BJD President Naveen Patnaik defended VK Pandian amid controversy over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, denying Pandian's involvement in party activities. Former MLA Pravat Tripathy's accusation against Pandian was countered by Patnaik, who dismissed Tripathy due to past legal issues. Patnaik disapproved of unconventional meetings impacting party decision-making.
BJD President Naveen Patnaik has come out in strong support of VK Pandian, amidst a contentious debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Patnaik reiterated Pandian's lack of involvement in party activities, countering allegations by former BJD MLA Pravat Tripathy.
Tripathy, directly accusing Pandian of causing the party's electoral defeat, was expelled following a chit-fund scandal. Patnaik clarified that Tripathy is no longer associated with BJD. He emphasized Pandian's past contributions, noting his departure from the party over ten months ago.
Patnaik also criticized party leaders for holding discussions at a hotel instead of the official headquarters, 'Sankha Bhawan.' The meeting addressed BJD's unexpected support for the Waqf Bill, despite a decision to oppose it. Party dynamics remain tense as the internal discourse unfolds.
