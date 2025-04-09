Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Congress on Reservation Promises

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized the Congress for its alleged deceptive stance on reservations for Dalits and OBCs. She highlighted past issues, such as the Congress party's attitude and the BSP's pivotal role in advocating for these groups. She welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:18 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has launched a scathing critique against the Congress, accusing it of a duplicitous stance regarding Dalit and OBC reservations. Her claims target the Congress's proposals during the Ahmedabad session, which she deems as deceptive.

Mayawati recalled historical grievances, referencing Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's resignation over reservation issues and the BSP's critical role in the Mandal Commission's implementation. She alleged persistent casteism from Congress, BJP, and SP against Ambedkar's followers.

In a shift in tone, Mayawati applauded the Supreme Court's recent decision to limit governors' arbitrary actions, viewing it as a reinforcement of India's democratic and constitutional ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

