Mayawati Criticizes Congress on Reservation Promises

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has launched a scathing critique against the Congress, accusing it of a duplicitous stance regarding Dalit and OBC reservations. Her claims target the Congress's proposals during the Ahmedabad session, which she deems as deceptive.

Mayawati recalled historical grievances, referencing Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's resignation over reservation issues and the BSP's critical role in the Mandal Commission's implementation. She alleged persistent casteism from Congress, BJP, and SP against Ambedkar's followers.

In a shift in tone, Mayawati applauded the Supreme Court's recent decision to limit governors' arbitrary actions, viewing it as a reinforcement of India's democratic and constitutional ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)