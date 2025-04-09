Left Menu

Tensions Rise as India Halts Transshipment Facility to Bangladesh Amid Diplomatic Strains

India has ceased the transshipment facility for Bangladesh exports, excluding those to Nepal and Bhutan, citing logistical issues. This decision follows controversial comments by Bangladesh's interim head, Muhammad Yunus, and diplomatic tensions concerning safety of minorities and extradition requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:17 IST
Tensions Rise as India Halts Transshipment Facility to Bangladesh Amid Diplomatic Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, India has withdrawn the transshipment facility previously extended to Bangladesh, impacting exports to the Middle East, Europe, and other regions. This decision excludes goods transiting to Nepal and Bhutan.

The abrupt move follows controversial remarks made by Muhammad Yunus, leader of Bangladesh's interim government, claiming that India's northeastern states are landlocked and dependent on Bangladesh for ocean access. This did not sit well with India.

Further fueling diplomatic tensions are concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh, particularly among Hindus, and a pending extradition request for former premier Sheikh Hasina. These events have led to a dramatic downturn in India-Bangladesh relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025