Tensions Rise as India Halts Transshipment Facility to Bangladesh Amid Diplomatic Strains
India has ceased the transshipment facility for Bangladesh exports, excluding those to Nepal and Bhutan, citing logistical issues. This decision follows controversial comments by Bangladesh's interim head, Muhammad Yunus, and diplomatic tensions concerning safety of minorities and extradition requests.
In a significant policy shift, India has withdrawn the transshipment facility previously extended to Bangladesh, impacting exports to the Middle East, Europe, and other regions. This decision excludes goods transiting to Nepal and Bhutan.
The abrupt move follows controversial remarks made by Muhammad Yunus, leader of Bangladesh's interim government, claiming that India's northeastern states are landlocked and dependent on Bangladesh for ocean access. This did not sit well with India.
Further fueling diplomatic tensions are concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh, particularly among Hindus, and a pending extradition request for former premier Sheikh Hasina. These events have led to a dramatic downturn in India-Bangladesh relations.
