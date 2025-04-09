India's Economic Resilience: A Strong Growth Trajectory Amidst Global Uncertainties

India's GDP growth is forecasted to reach 6.7% this fiscal year, driven by increased domestic demand, rising rural incomes, and controlled inflation, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The ADB projects sustained growth momentum, with GDP increasing by 6.8% in FY26, supported by favorable fiscal and monetary policies, infrastructure development, and job creation.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India's revised GDP forecast to 6.5% due to global challenges, experts highlight India's resilient economy, underpinned by robust services and agriculture sectors, regulatory reforms, and tax incentives for the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)