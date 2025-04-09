Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: A Strong Growth Trajectory Amidst Global Uncertainties

India's GDP is projected to grow 6.7% in the current fiscal year, bolstered by domestic demand. Supported by strong services, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors, as well as tax incentives and monetary policies, growth is expected to continue despite global economic challenges and recently increased US tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:16 IST
India's Economic Resilience: A Strong Growth Trajectory Amidst Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's GDP growth is forecasted to reach 6.7% this fiscal year, driven by increased domestic demand, rising rural incomes, and controlled inflation, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The ADB projects sustained growth momentum, with GDP increasing by 6.8% in FY26, supported by favorable fiscal and monetary policies, infrastructure development, and job creation.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India's revised GDP forecast to 6.5% due to global challenges, experts highlight India's resilient economy, underpinned by robust services and agriculture sectors, regulatory reforms, and tax incentives for the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025