Bijnor's Bicentennial Bash: Celebrating Culture and Conservation

Bijnor district will mark its 200th anniversary with a grand festival highlighting its cultural heritage and the Haiderpur Wetland, recently recognized as a Ramsar site. Spearheaded by Ashish Loya and The Art of Living, community efforts have secured global recognition for this ecological gem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:18 IST
Bijnor district is celebrating its 200th anniversary with the Bijnor Mahotsav from November 8th-10th, 2024. The event converges global participants connected to Bijnor, aiming to spotlight its vibrant cultural heritage and the Haiderpur Wetland—a newly recognized Ramsar site of ecological importance.

Ashish Loya's steadfast dedication, fueled by inspiration from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has brought crucial awareness to the biodiversity of Haiderpur, leading to its global conservation recognition. The Art of Living social projects are pivotal in this environmental restoration, guided by a belief in treating the earth's resources with sacred respect.

The Haiderpur Wetland, located in Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, spans 6,900 hectares, supporting diverse wildlife and over 327 bird species. Once considered a wasteland, initiatives since 2013 have highlighted its ecological value, culminating in its Ramsar status in 2021, garnering global interest and conservation efforts.

