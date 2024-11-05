Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Monitors Folk Icon Sharda Sinha's Health at AIIMS

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, known for her Bhojpuri and Maithili songs, has been hospitalized at AIIMS-Delhi due to health complications from cancer. Under Prime Minister Modi's supervision, her critical condition is closely monitored while her son urges the public to ignore false death rumors.

Updated: 05-11-2024 13:58 IST
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for treatment following a health complication related to cancer, according to hospital authorities. The 72-year-old artist, celebrated for her Bhojpuri and Maithili music, is currently receiving medical care and is being continuously monitored by healthcare professionals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively overseeing Sinha's condition and is in touch with her medical team. He has conveyed his best wishes for her recovery and remains engaged in ensuring she receives prompt and appropriate care.

Despite being on a ventilator, her son confirmed her condition as critical, urging the public to disregard false rumors about her demise circulating online. Expressing hope, he requested everyone to pray for her recovery during these challenging times.

