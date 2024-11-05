Prayers Pour In for Folk Singing Icon Sharda Sinha Battling Critical Health Condition

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, regarded for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi music, is in a critical state at AIIMS, New Delhi, where she remains on ventilator support. Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, has been fighting multiple myeloma since 2017.

The Prime Minister's office has confirmed that Narendra Modi is personally monitoring Sinha's health status and has extended his prayers for her recovery. Sinha's son, Anshuman Singh, has publicly urged followers to keep her in their prayers, passionately advocating for public support through social platforms.

Union officials, including Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan, have joined the throngs expressing their support for Sinha. The esteemed 'Bihar Kokila' is celebrated for her timeless folk tracks like 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya' and notable Bollywood contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)