India Mourns the Loss of Folk Icon Sharda Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound grief over the death of celebrated folk singer Sharda Sinha, acknowledging her passing as an irreplaceable loss to the music community.

In a message posted on X, Modi emphasized the widespread popularity of Sinha's cultural contributions, particularly her folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri. He highlighted that her music associated with Chhath, a major festival, will continue to resonate in the hearts of many.

Sharda Sinha, 72, was receiving medical care at AIIMS-Delhi before passing away on Tuesday night. Her legacy includes both traditional folk songs and acclaimed Bollywood tracks, underlining her diverse impact on the music world.

(With inputs from agencies.)