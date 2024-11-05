Left Menu

Legacy of Soulful Songs: Remembering Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, renowned folk singer known as 'Bihar Kokila', passed away at 72 due to cancer. Famous for her Chhath and folk songs, she was a Padma Bhushan recipient. The music community, along with notable leaders, paid tribute to her impactful contribution to Indian music and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:44 IST
Legacy of Soulful Songs: Remembering Sharda Sinha
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, fondly known as 'Bihar Kokila', passed away at 72 following her battle with multiple myeloma. She died at AIIMS Delhi, where she was undergoing treatment. Sinha's demise coincides with the Chhath festival, a celebration she musically enriched for decades.

Sinha was celebrated for her mastery in folk traditions, particularly in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages. She was a Padma Bhushan awardee and her songs became synonymous with the Chhath Puja festival. Despite health challenges, she continued to release music, contributing her latest piece a day before her passing.

Condolences poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and numerous artists. They highlighted her cultural impact and mourned the loss of her angelic voice. Known for refusing to align with double entendre songs, Sinha's legacy remains a crucial part of India's musical heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024