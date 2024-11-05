Legacy of Soulful Songs: Remembering Sharda Sinha

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, fondly known as 'Bihar Kokila', passed away at 72 following her battle with multiple myeloma. She died at AIIMS Delhi, where she was undergoing treatment. Sinha's demise coincides with the Chhath festival, a celebration she musically enriched for decades.

Sinha was celebrated for her mastery in folk traditions, particularly in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages. She was a Padma Bhushan awardee and her songs became synonymous with the Chhath Puja festival. Despite health challenges, she continued to release music, contributing her latest piece a day before her passing.

Condolences poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and numerous artists. They highlighted her cultural impact and mourned the loss of her angelic voice. Known for refusing to align with double entendre songs, Sinha's legacy remains a crucial part of India's musical heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)