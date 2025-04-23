Global Coral Crisis: Mass Bleaching Escalates Amid Unprecedented Ocean Heatwaves
The world's coral reefs are facing severe bleaching due to record-high ocean temperatures. This environmental crisis, primarily caused by climate change, has impacted 84% of reef areas, with significant mortality observed in regions like the Caribbean and Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Scientists predict further degradation through March 2025.
Global coral reefs are enduring a dire crisis, with over 84% experiencing mass bleaching, according to international scientific bodies. Record-high ocean temperatures driven by climate change are the culprits behind this widespread environmental disaster.
Marine researchers highlight that coral bleaching results when heightened water temperatures force corals to expel their essential colorful algae. This severance dramatically affects the corals' ability to survive, as seen in increased mortality rates in affected areas like the Caribbean and the Great Barrier Reef.
Despite a temporary respite provided by a brief La Nina cooling pattern, the bleaching spread has reached unprecedented levels, now affecting 82 countries. Experts warn that understanding the full extent of coral decline will take years, marking this as a pivotal moment in marine conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
