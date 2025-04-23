Left Menu

From Tennis Courts to Pickleball Courts: Agassi's Grand Slam Transition

Andre Agassi, a tennis legend with eight Grand Slam titles, will participate in the US Open Pickleball Championships. Known for his previous success at the tennis US Open, Agassi is entering professional pickleball for the first time, competing with Anna Leigh Waters.

Naples | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:31 IST
Andre Agassi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Tennis icon Andre Agassi, famed for his eight Grand Slam victories, two of which were at the US Open, is set to compete in the US Open Pickleball Championships. The event, taking place next week in Naples, Florida, marks Agassi's debut in professional pickleball where he'll partner with young star Anna Leigh Waters in the mixed pro division.

Agassi, who celebrated his 55th birthday recently, has been stepping into the pickleball scene gradually. He has partaken in exhibition matches alongside other tennis greats and actively promotes pickleball gear on social media platforms. This tournament, however, represents his inaugural foray into official competition in the sport, blending elements of tennis and ping pong.

Despite retiring from tennis in 2006, Agassi's influence in the sports realm remains significant. Recently announced as a studio analyst for TNT Sports, he will provide insights during the pivotal French Open matches. Pickleball, meanwhile, continues to capture the American sports landscape, boasting an impressive rise to over 13 million players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

