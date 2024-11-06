Remembering Quincy Jones: A Timeless Musical Icon

Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91, his publicist confirmed on Sunday. Renowned for his work with musical icons like Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, Jones' contributions have left an indelible mark on American music.

Jones' legacy is celebrated through numerous accolades, including his unique achievement of having his work accompany Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 lunar mission. Aldrin played Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon,' produced by Jones, as the astronauts embarked on their historic journey.

Musicians and friends reflect on the profound impact of Jones' lively jam sessions, particularly at the Montreux Jazz Festival, where he continued to fuel creativity and collaboration beyond the official performances. As the music world mourns, Jones' spirit endures through the countless melodies he inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)