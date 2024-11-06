Left Menu

Remembering Quincy Jones: A Timeless Musical Icon

Quincy Jones, a pivotal figure in American music known for his work with legends like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, has died at 91. His influence spanned genres and his collaborations redefined pop music. Tributes highlight his legacy and the vibrant jam sessions he shared with fellow musicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:31 IST
Quincy Jones

Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91, his publicist confirmed on Sunday. Renowned for his work with musical icons like Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, Jones' contributions have left an indelible mark on American music.

Jones' legacy is celebrated through numerous accolades, including his unique achievement of having his work accompany Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 lunar mission. Aldrin played Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon,' produced by Jones, as the astronauts embarked on their historic journey.

Musicians and friends reflect on the profound impact of Jones' lively jam sessions, particularly at the Montreux Jazz Festival, where he continued to fuel creativity and collaboration beyond the official performances. As the music world mourns, Jones' spirit endures through the countless melodies he inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

