Farewell to the Melodious 'Bihar Kokila': Sharda Sinha's Legacy Lives On

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has announced that the esteemed folk singer Sharda Sinha will be cremated with full state honors on Wednesday. Sinha, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, died on Tuesday at the age of 72 while receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

CM Kumar has instructed the Patna district magistrate to prepare for her cremation, with the return of her body from Delhi expected by afternoon. Sinha, lovingly called 'Bihar Kokila,' enchanted many with her folk songs that have become a staple in Bihar's cultural celebrations.

Her memorable tunes include 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya' and 'Suraj Bhaile Bihaan.' Sinha's passing on the first day of Chhath festival adds poignancy, as she was a devout worshiper known for her annual musical tributes to the festival, despite her illness. Her influence extended beyond Bihar's borders, captivating audiences across various Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)