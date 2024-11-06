Left Menu

Farewell to the Melodious 'Bihar Kokila': Sharda Sinha's Legacy Lives On

Bihar's iconic folk singer, Sharda Sinha, passed away at 72, leaving behind a legacy of enchanting melodies. Known as 'Bihar Kokila,' she lost her battle with cancer and will be cremated with state honors. Her work in folk and Bollywood music continues to resonate deeply within the cultural fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:47 IST
Farewell to the Melodious 'Bihar Kokila': Sharda Sinha's Legacy Lives On
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has announced that the esteemed folk singer Sharda Sinha will be cremated with full state honors on Wednesday. Sinha, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, died on Tuesday at the age of 72 while receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

CM Kumar has instructed the Patna district magistrate to prepare for her cremation, with the return of her body from Delhi expected by afternoon. Sinha, lovingly called 'Bihar Kokila,' enchanted many with her folk songs that have become a staple in Bihar's cultural celebrations.

Her memorable tunes include 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya' and 'Suraj Bhaile Bihaan.' Sinha's passing on the first day of Chhath festival adds poignancy, as she was a devout worshiper known for her annual musical tributes to the festival, despite her illness. Her influence extended beyond Bihar's borders, captivating audiences across various Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024