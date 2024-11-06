Bihar's Melodious Nightingale: Remembering Sharda Sinha

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, affectionately hailed as 'Bihar Kokila', passed away at the age of 72 due to health complications associated with multiple myeloma. The Padma Bhushan awardee, known for her melodious contributions to Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi music, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

Known for immortalizing hit tracks like 'Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya' and Hindi film song 'Taar Bijli' from 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Sinha's demise is deeply mourned by the film fraternity. Celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee, paid homage to her influence on both national and international music platforms.

Her music remains intertwined with Indian cultural festivals, particularly Chhath Puja, where her songs resonate profoundly. Sharda Sinha will be given a state funeral in Bihar as the nation commemorates the legacy of this eminent voice that transcended states and genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)