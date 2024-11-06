Left Menu

Epic Journey: 'Ramayana' Returns to the Big Screen

The live-action film adaptation of 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film will reportedly star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. The adaptation aims to bring this cherished Hindu epic to life on an unprecedented scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated live-action adaptation of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to be released in two parts during Diwali in 2026 and 2027, as announced by the filmmakers on Wednesday.

Produced by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios, the film features an impressive cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash taking on pivotal roles. Promising a grand narrative and visual treat, Malhotra shared the official announcement on his Instagram, expressing his decade-long commitment to bringing this epic to the big screen.

Scheduled to bring the revered tale of 'Ramayana' to audiences across the globe, the film's ambitious production underscores pride and cultural reverence, as emphasized by both Tiwari and Malhotra. The casting of the film roles remains subject to confirmation amidst prevailing anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

