Ariana Grande Embraces Her Roots in 'Wicked' Film Credits

Ariana Grande will use her birth name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the credits of the film 'Wicked'. The adaptation of the Broadway musical highlights her connection to Glinda, a character she admired as a child. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast, premieres November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:20 IST
Ariana Grande (Photo/instagram/@arianagrande). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Ariana Grande has opted to use her full birth name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the credits of the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked', according to People. The decision, she explains, honors her childhood identity, which she refers to as 'little Ari'.

Grande-Butera is a combination of her mother Joan's surname and her father Ed's, who separated when Ariana was eight. 'Wicked', starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively, unravels the complex relationship between the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and the celebrated Good Witch of the South.

"This project feels like a homecoming," Grande shared, reflecting on her connection to the characters. Playing Glinda is particularly poignant, as she fondly remembers watching the show at the age of 10. The film, set for a November 22 release, features a noteworthy ensemble cast including Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

